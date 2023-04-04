COLUMBIA — MU's School of Health Professions (SHP) announced a name change to the College of Health Sciences and a $5 million renovation to Clark Hall.
The name change was announced Tuesday at the SHP annual State of the School event and will take effect starting the 2023-2024 academic school year.
The SHP, established in 1978, was originally housed under the MU School of Medicine. In 2000, the school was designated as an independent academic unit by the UM System Board of Curators.
“Over the past few decades, we have greatly expanded to become a comprehensive academic unit with a full complement of higher education missions: teaching and training, research and scholarship, clinical service, extension and engagement. This name change positions us for future growth,” Kristofer Hagglund, who has served as SHP dean since 2013, said.
That growth is also reflected in the newly announced renovation of Clark Hall, which will "help the College of Health Sciences meet the demands that come with significant student enrollment growth, attract top-tier research faculty, facilitate student success and improve accessibility at entrances," according to a press release.
The renovation will add additional classrooms, student meeting spaces, and open study spaces.
Since 2000, the SHP has become the fastest-growing academic unit at the university, and houses the most popular undergraduate major, "health science," according to the release.
The name change to College of Health Sciences reflects the "interdisciplinary nature of this growth." For example, speech pathologists will work with computer scientists, occupational therapists will collaborate with electrical engineers, and health psychologists will conduct research with neurologists.
SHP says the collaboration will hopefully benefit underserved Missouri communities.