COLUMBIA - A $5 million gift will benefit both the MU School of Journalism and the Mizzou Botanic Garden, the university announced in a news release Monday.
The gift comes from Pat and Sandy Hiatte. Pat graduated from the journalism school in 1973, and Sandy studied social work at MU before finishing her degree at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
Half the gift will go toward MU's professional newsroom operations. Those newsrooms include KOMU 8 News, KBIA and the Columbia Missourian.
“Thanks to Pat and Sandy Hiatte, the School of Journalism will be better poised to implement future systems and technology we may not even know about yet,” School of Journalism Dean David Kurpius said in the release. “It will be especially critical to our mission of collaboration across all our professional newsrooms and agencies with shared strategies for success and common resources.”
The other half of the gift will help the Botanic Garden, emphasizing tree projects. According to the release, there are around 6,200 trees on MU’s campus. In any given year, about 200 trees need to be replaced due to disease or decay.
Pete Millier, director of Mizzou Botanic Garden, said the gift will allow the garden to get additional support for the Legacy Oaks on the Francis Quadrangle, a project to replace pin oaks with stronger, healthier white oaks.
“It gives us the freedom to turn into reality projects that have so far only been plans on paper. Students and prospective students come here for our outstanding academic programs, and we get to create an atmosphere that produces an emotional response and reaffirms those decisions," Millier said.
In 2018, several oaks on the Quad had to be removed due to declining health.