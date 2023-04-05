COLUMBIA — Enrollment of women in the MU School of Law hit an all-time high of 56% in the 2022 school year, according to a recent press release.
The school first hit a female-majority in 2021 with 51% of enrolled first-year students being women. In 2018, the percentage was only at 38%.
The increase of women being enrolled in the School of Law follows a trend of women becoming increasingly present in law schools across the country. Nationally, women made up a majority of law school students in 2016 and have maintained that status since.
JR Swanegan, the assistant dean for enrollment management, said the school has seen a significant increase in female applicants in the past few years.
"Our goal always is to get the best group of students with a variety of backgrounds and diversity of experiences that we think really benefit the overall student body," Swanegan said.
While women dominate the MU School of Law, the legal field itself in Missouri is still underrepresented by women. Just over 30% of judges in Missouri are female, according to the press release.
The School of Law is working to close those gaps.
Interim dean Paul Litton said that having a legal community that mirrors the general population benefits everyone.
“The public’s perception of lawyers affects their perception of the legal system in general,” Litton said. “I think for people to trust the legal system and the rule of law, it’s better that the profession reflects society.”
The university has a history of producing successful female lawyers in the state.
Three women currently serve on the state’s Supreme Court. All three are graduates of the MU School of Law.
“We have a great reputation within Missouri as law students and as lawyers post-graduation,” Annie Carberry, president-elect of the MU Student Bar Association, said.
The Student Bar Association is the school's student government organization. Next year, the roles of the president and vice president will be held by female students.
Second-year student Brooke Buerck said the gender diversity at the School of Law is something that drew her to MU to begin with.
“It was really inspiring to see just how many women were in positions of leadership here,” Buerck said.
The MU School of Law says women's role in shaping Missouri's legal professions is a pivotal one, something that the school aims to provide a solid foundation.