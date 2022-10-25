COLUMBIA − Veterans can get free legal consultations during MU's School of Law Veterans Clinic on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9.
Legal consultation will be offered regarding disability benefits, discharge upgrades and VA health care.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 8, MU faculty, staff and student veterans can head to the School of Law, located at 820 Conley Avenue. Register for an appointment online or call 573-882-2025.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 9, mid-Missouri veterans can visit the MU Family Impact Center, located at 105 East Ash Street, for consultation. Register for an appointment online or call 573-882-2025.
Law students at the Veterans Clinic, which runs under the supervision of experienced attorneys, can help veterans at no charge.