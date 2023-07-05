COLUMBIA — The MU School of Law is planning to reopen its Family Violence Clinic after new funding was passed by the Missouri General Assembly, according to a news release from the university Wednesday.
The legal clinic originally opened in 1993 and closed its doors in 2020. When the clinic initially opened, it became a safe haven for victims of violence and a place for law students to gain the practical experience essential to a successful career as an attorney.
A search will begin immediately for a bar-certified attorney clinical professor to direct the clinic with the goal of opening the clinic by January 2024.
Since its inception, the clinic expanded its services to support Missourians who depended on more extensive legal care. This progression has provided more avenues for student attorneys to broaden their apprenticeship.
“I am so excited about this clinic,” MU School of Law Dean Paul Litton said. “I love the fact that we can get students valuable, practical experience while helping vulnerable people in our communities. This is an invaluable experience for law students who not only receive the mentorship and support of their clinical professor, but also get to work on real-life cases and create meaningful change in clients’ lives.”
When the clinic reopens, Litton said he expects it to continue to offer a broad range of services, including protecting victims of violence. He also anticipates offering additional services, which will depend on the expertise of the attorney hired as the clinic's new director, according to the news release.