MU sees increase in freshmen enrollment, retention rates for fall 2022

COLUMBIA - MU saw an increase of 2.7% in its freshmen enrollment this fall as it welcomed more than 5,000 new students on Monday to start the new school year.
"Students and families continue to recognize the value of a degree from MU and the incredible student experience we offer," UM System President Mun Y. Choi said in a news release.
Retention rates from last year's freshmen also saw an increase with almost nine in every 10 students returning to MU as sophomores.
"It’s always exciting to begin a new school year and welcome students back to campus," Kim Humphrey, vice provost for enrollment management, said. "This year, that includes nearly 8,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students joining us for the first time."
Despite national decline in enrollment across the country as a result of disruptions stemming from COVID-19, overall enrollment at MU held steady from the 2021-2022 academic year.
Compared with its neighboring states, MU still ranks number one among public universities, according to a news release.
President Choi cited high-quality academics, innovation research and athletics as some of the main pillars helping MU students to have "an unparalleled college experience."
During the last three years, MU also saw an increase in graduation rates for all students, with spring 2022 setting a new record with 75% graduation rates, the highest in the institution's history.
Official enrollment figures will be finalized later in the semester.