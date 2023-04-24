COLUMBIA - The interim dean of the MU Sinclair School of Nursing will begin serving as the dean of the school starting May 1.
Lori Popejoy has served as the interim dean of the school since July 2022, when former Dean Sarah Thompson left the program.
Popejoy earned her bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at MU and joined the nursing school faculty in 2007. Before serving as interim dean, Popejoy was the associate dean for innovation and partnership and an associate professor in the school, according to an MU news release.
According to the news release, Popejoy’s research focuses on understanding complex issues regarding providing care to older adults in hospitals, nursing homes and community settings, home health care and primary care. She has helped improve the design, implementation and evaluation of nurse care coordination and transitional care practices in a variety of aging-in-place settings that have national and international implications for the care of older people, the news release said.
“In all of the various roles in which Lori Popejoy has served the university, she has demonstrated her commitment and dedication to the MU Sinclair School of Nursing and to our University,” said Latha Ramchand, the MU Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. “As part of the process, we heard from multiple groups including faculty, staff, students and alumni. This input made it abundantly clear that Lori’s work is held in high regard, in her roles as teacher, researcher, and administrator."