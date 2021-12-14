COLUMBIA - One University of Missouri senior says the Mayfield, Kentucky tornado missed his home by just two miles as it traveled through the state.
Tanner Fuller is from Benton, Kentucky, a small town about 20 miles outside Mayfield and the county to the west of Graves County.
The deadly tornado caused his friends and family to lose power.
"I think after the tornado, a lot of people lost cell service and Wi-Fi and stuff so I didn't really hear a whole lot from my friends and family in Kentucky until probably a few hours later when they did get cell service back," Fuller said.
He said the destruction is serious.
"You know it wiped out whole neighborhoods. It did a number on the community," Fuller said. "Nobody I know got injured or hurt but yeah, it destroyed whole neighborhoods...easily."
As the recovery process begins, Fuller said the future is not clear.
"My brother-in-law is a cop in Graves County, which is where Mayfield is, and I know that they're just now getting started," Fuller said. "I don't know a whole lot about the recovery process, but I know its going to be long. And I seriously doubt that even the people of Mayfield know how that's going to look going from here."
Fuller said tornadoes come with living in southwest Kentucky.
"It is what it is. There's not a whole lot that people can do about it," Fuller said.