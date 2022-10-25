COLUMBIA - One of the victims in Friday's shooting in downtown Columbia has been identified as MU student Jason Barry.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Hitt Street, in front of Hitt Mini Market, between Locust Street and Cherry Street.
Barry, a senior at MU, said he was shot in the left arm while walking home to his apartment with his family.
UPDATE: @KOMUnews has been able to confirm the identity of one of the three victims shot in Friday night’s downtown Columbia shooting. https://t.co/S3S2mXf8E8— Blake Phillips (@BlakePhillipsTV) October 25, 2022
The bullet fractured his humerus and shattered his scapula. Barry was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital where he was treated before being discharged Monday.
Barry, 21, said he will have surgery to repair his scapula within the next week.
Two other victims remain unidentified. They went to the hospital on their own after the incident.
Police have asked that if you have information related to the incident or video of the incident, to call CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477