COLUMBIA — University of Missouri student Ashley Footer, 19, died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash last week.
Footer was seriously injured after a crash on Tuesday night with a suspected drunk driver.
"This young woman of 19 was a rare butterfly with the kindest, warmest and most giving spirit that touched everyone in her life," Ashley Footer's father Rick Footer said in a GoFundMe post.
Footer was turning left onto Highway 163 when Columbia resident Duncan McCracking, 24, was driving south on Highway 163, ran a red light and hit her car, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
McCracking was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in serious injury and failure to obey a traffic control device. As of Monday, there were no available court records about his charges.
Footer's injuries included a broken femur, pelvis and lower right leg, several other abdominal injuries and swelling in the brain, according to her father.
The GoFundMe page has raised over $30,000. The family does not have medical insurance.
Footer is from Kansas City and graduated from Park Hill High School. She has three other siblings, including a twin sister. She was studying sociology at MU.
Her final resting place will be in her mother's home country of Turkey, in her favorite seaside village of Urla, according to her father.