COLUMBIA—The American Advertising Federation (AAF) named University of Missouri senior Mikaela Ashley as one of the most promising multicultural students in the class of 2021 across the nation.
"I definitely think that this has given me a lot of confidence in myself and in my abilities," Ashley said. "That's super important to have like your first few years out of college."
AAF started the Most Promising Multicultural Student (MPMS) program to connect top advertising companies with the nation’s leading multicultural college students. Those chosen to be part of the program attend a conference with many networking and hiring opportunities. More than 220 colleges and universities have participated.
"I think that this was a great way to kind of like booster, and supplement what's been my education, and rocketing me and projecting me into my professional career," Ashley said.
Ashley landed an internship after graduation with Leo Burnett, a large agency network. Ashley said the opportunity came from the program.
"74% of these students attribute the success in obtaining a job after graduation to the distinction that comes from participating in MPMS," according to AAF's website.
Thousands of women across the United States are looking for such job opportunities as well.
On March 23, the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis published a research paper which said women were most affected by COVID-19 disruption in the labor market.
"Women saw greater unemployment because many work in high-contact or part-time jobs," the report said. "Child-and elder-care issues also may have contributed."
That's why researchers at the St. Louis federal reserve have deemed this recession a "she-cession." Trends show unemployment rates for men and women typically move together. However, in April, the unemployment rate for women spiked to 16.1; the rate for men was 13.6.
“The she-cession was a recognition of the fact that this recession has been unlike most other recessions that we've experienced in the past, and that it was disproportionately affecting women," Meredith Covington, a research and analysis manager at the St. Louis federal reserve, said.
Women provide close to 70% of child care during standard working hours, according to the research. The unemployment rate for mothers spiked at the beginning of the pandemic and remained high through the end of last year.
"It just goes back to the fact that people were forced to keep their children at home, not in school, not in childcare, not in daycare," Ana Kent, a senior researcher at the Institute for Economic Equity at the St. Louis federal reserve, said. "That burden disproportionately fell on women and mothers."
The research also shows women of color experienced proportionately greater job loss. In February of last year, 23% of Black women and 29% of Hispanic women held service sector jobs, while 15% of white women did. And service sector jobs were particularly vulnerable to the pandemic.
As for Ashley, she said she's thankful to have learned from other women of color who are leaders in the advertising industry.
"It was validating to be able to hear from people who had been through the same things we have, and then also inspiring to know that we can achieve C-suite roles being a minority," Ashley said. "You don't really see a lot of representation. So it was a great experience to be able to see people doing well in an industry that look like you."