COLUMBIA- An MU student was arrested and removed from campus after allegedly "causing harassment and disruptions at the "closed door of two students, including the use of a racial slur."
In an email sent to students, staff and faculty, MU Student Affairs said the student was arrested for several charges, including first-degree harassment and tampering with a witness.
The student was removed from campus, pending the outcome of the student conduct process.
"Acts of aggression and intolerance have no place here. we ask that you continue to care for and support each other," Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Bill Stackman said in the email.
MU Student Affairs says they are working with the students who were in the room to "ensure they receive the support as needed."