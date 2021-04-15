COLUMBIA - On Thursday at 6 a.m., one University of Missouri student will sit in a rocking chair in downtown Columbia, and he won't get up until 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 17.
Brian Carter is the 2021 rocker for Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi) Fraternity's Rock-A-Thon. The MU fraternity seeks to raise thousands of dollars for the American Cancer Society. The focus mission for this year's Rock-A-Thon is lung cancer.
While Carter is rocking in the chair for 63 hours straight, the rest of the fraternity men will be around MU's campus and downtown Columbia collecting donations for the American Cancer Society. Since the philanthropy's start in 1969, AEPi has raised over a million dollars.
Organizers told KOMU 8 News that Rock-A-Thon's donation record is nearly $132,000 in a single year. Even during a global pandemic, AEPi has high hopes for this year's donations.
"We might see a small drop in the donations this year but we're really trying to get creative with our fundraising tactics," co-organizer Noah Prelutsky said. "We're just happy to put on the event this year still and get the word out through the internet."
AEPi hosts Rock-A-Thon every other year in Columbia. While it starts on Mizzou's campus, the impact is felt through the entire Columbia community.
"The event is not what it is without the city of Columbia and all the support that they give us," Prelutsky said. "It's not about the number of donations, it's about trying to make a difference in raising money for cancer research."
Rock-A-Thon's Tri-Chairmen have been planning the event for months. One organizer explained why this year's Rock-A-Thon is so important to him.
"Yesterday morning I got a call from my dad who just came back from a doctor's appointment and found out he had a mass on his chest that was cancerous, literally yesterday," co-organizer Evan Mack said. "I've been blessed that it hasn't really affected me up until this point but now it's an even bigger reason to raise as much money as we can, for my dad."
Mack is a senior at MU, and since Rock-A-Thon is every other year, he explained how his second event gives an expanded perspective on the Columbia community.
"It's incredible what the people of Columbia and Greek Life can do when we come together and give to something that's bigger than ourselves," Mack said. "My dad has been so proud of me throughout the past four years and I think now it just hits closer to home."
AEPi will accept donations in downtown Columbia and on MU's campus until Carter stands from the rocking chair at 9 p.m. on Saturday. The chair will be located at the corner of Broadway and Eighth Street, in front of Simmons Bank.
A donation link can also be found here.