COLUMBIA − Members of Phi Kappa Theta and Phi Mu at MU partnered with the Central Missouri Humane Society (CMHS) to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network on Tuesday.
For $5, college students could play with the adoptable puppies, with all proceeds benefitting the Children's Miracle Network.
Grace Lightfoot, one of the event organizers and a member of Phi Mu, said the event was not only a way for college students to take a break, but all the money will go toward funding MU's new Children's Hospital.
"It's amazing to make so many improvements for the kids that are staying there," Lightfoot said. "I just have so much passion for it, and I know the guys do too, to be able to help these kids and meet them every single year is just life changing and to know that the $5 you are giving here to [pet] a puppy, to get to enjoy yourself, actually goes to help change a kid's life."
Jonathan Martinez, a member of Phi Kappa Theta, said the group cares about the animals and was happy to support two causes in one.
"Really, it's just upsetting to see how many animals are just in the shelter, so by being able to partner with the local Columbia animal shelter, we can promote these animals to hopefully get adopted in the future," Martinez said.
About five adoptable puppies came out to the event and with them, five volunteers.
One of those volunteers was Pam Sisson, who has worked with the CMHS since last August. Sisson began working for the organization after her own dog died and has short-term fostered ever since.
According to Sisson, events such as this one help the dogs socialize outside of the kennels, which prepares them for adoption.
"A lot of times when dogs come in the kennel, come to Central Missouri Humane Society, and we don't know anything about their background," Sisson said. "And so this is an opportunity for us to get to know the dog better."
All of the kennels at the shelter are currently full, so Sisson said doing events like these will help free up some space.
"The Central Missouri Humane Society, needs adopters, needs foster parents, and they need people to help I mean [to] kind of solve this overpopulation of pets," she said.
Overall, Sisson said she had a great time at the event and loved watching the dogs interact with the students, especially during the stress of finals.
"I think it's a really positive experience," Sisson said. "Even petting a dog for 10 minutes, I think, lowers your blood pressure and gets you kind of motivated to calm down and relax and that kind of thing."
The CMHS is hosting an "empty the shelters" event until May 15, where all animals have reduced adoption fees. Find more information on the special fees here.