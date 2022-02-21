MU students from Ukraine, Russia say they're worried about conflict back home

COLUMBIA - After Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two pro-Moscow territories as independent and the possibility of war continues, University of Missouri international students from Ukraine and Russia say they're worried about family back home.
Vlad Sazhen, a 19-year-old MU student from Kharkiv, Ukraine, which is close to the border of Russia, said he stays in contact with his family as much as possible.
"It's quite tense right now," Sazhen said. "We keep contact all the time well, if they're not sleeping, because we have a difference in time, like eight hours compared to Ukraine."
Sazhen said he keeps up to date with Ukrainian independent journalists to stay on top of everything going on.
"I've been watching what Putin has said, which is such like, it's devastating, but it's laughable because he continues his manipulations. He wants Russian citizens to view Ukraine as an aggressor," Sazhen said. "When in reality, like even the United States, most of the countries or the civilized world, understand who is really - who stands behind all the deaths, blood and destruction in the Donbas region right now."
Andrei Kazakov is a second year graduate student from a city near Moscow, Russia. He said he's worried about his family and friends back home if conflict between the two regions heightens. He said he's been watching the livestreams Putin has put out about the issues.
"We were kind of shocked - in an unpleasant way - because it means lots of problems and conflict is escalating," Kazakov said.
But Kazakov said he felt like the conflict was heightened before this week.
"Before that, personally, I believe that it all was just the you know, media hype," Kazakov said. "And it was just a media war. Now, there were a few more."
Stephen Quackenbush, an associate professor and the director of the Defense and Strategic Studies program at MU, said he shared the same sentiment surrounding the conflict up until this week.
"But I, I'm growing increasingly concerned about that, and at this point, Putin speech today, it almost seemed like a declaration of war," Quackenbush said. "He didn't actually declare war, he declared that Russia has recognized the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk's People's Republic in Eastern Ukraine as independent countries."
Quackenbush said Putin's speech increases tension and possibility of war.
Kazakov said he doesn't want conflict to increase in Russia.
"It is like terrifying. Nobody wants war," Kazakov said. "I can do nothing about that. I can just underreact. We're, we not, not all Russians are bad guys. We're peaceful people. But you know, we cannot do anything now about this situation. That's probably this state of helplessness is the worst feeling ever."
Sazahen said he's worried about his family and country, but he feels confident in his country.
"It's quite hard nerve wracking, but we are in this together, and we support each other," Sazahen said. "We are strong as a nation."