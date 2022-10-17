COLUMBIA - Homecoming isn’t the only thing MU students are celebrating this week.
“It would be pretty great to not have to worry about $10,000 after I graduate,” Salvador Nunez, a junior at MU, said.
As of Friday, some college students with loans are now eligible for student loan debt relief. That’s because the U.S. Department of Education tested a beta version of its student loan relief website over the weekend and officially launched Monday.
“I applied last night,” Ryan Wilson, a junior at MU, said. “It took me five minutes to apply, and it was so easy!”
She is one college student out of the millions who might be weeks away from watching their debt drop.
“I wanted to apply for the student loan debt forgiveness because I don’t want to be $40,000 in debt when I graduate,” Wilson said. “I want to take initiative now just to see what I could do to help.”
Eligible borrowers will receive up to $10,000 in student debt cancellations.
“Having up to $10,000 gone would be so helpful for my family and so helpful for myself,” Wilson said. "It would just be a little worry off my back.”
Meanwhile, Pell Grant recipients could see up to $20,000 in student loan debt relief.
Qualifying people include:
- People who did not file taxes and made less than the required income to file federal taxes
- Single adults making less than $125,000
- Married couples who filed taxes separately and earn less than $125,000
- Married couples who filed taxes jointly and earn less than $250,000
- Head of households earning less than $250,000
- Widowers earning less than $250,000
In addition to undergraduate students, Jeni Hart, the dean of the MU Graduate School, said this could be extremely helpful to graduate students.
"They often do accrue more debt when they go to graduate school," Hart said. "Although at the doctoral level, most students do have scholarships to cover tuition."
She said the largest debt might be seen among professional school students such as law, medicine and veterinary medicine.
Following the official launch Monday, students and graduates can now apply for their relief at studentaid.gov. Those who applied over the weekend using the beta website won’t need to reapply.
“Even if you don’t have a huge amount of debt, every little bit helps,” Wilson said. “I just think everyone should look into it.”
There will eventually be a paper application available for those who cannot apply online.
The formal application period goes until Dec. 31, 2023.