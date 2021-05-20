COLUMBIA - The UM System Board of Curators officially voted Wednesday to approve increasing tuition for students across all four campuses.
Students can expect to see tuition costs increase from 2% to 5%. Undergraduate tuition will raise 5%, or $15.30 per credit hour, at MU; a 4.1%, or $12.30 increase per credit hour, at UMKC, 3.5%, or $10.60 per credit hour increase, at S&T, 2%, or $7.60 increase per credit hour, at UMSL.
Spokesperson for the University if Missouri Christian Basi said these tuition increases were crucial in order to continue academic success.
"We're very much focused on students' success, and the last few years, we have seen increases in our retention rates, which demonstrates to us that we're on the right track," Basi said. "To keep that academic success in the right place we needed to have these additional financial resources."
However, many students disagree.
One student at the University of Missouri, Aryana Hadjimohammadi, described the tuition increase as abhorrent and unbelievable.
"I don't understand why the President is increasing tuition. I see no reason to. Everything here is already expensive," Hadjimohammadi said.
Dylan Calhoon, another student at MU, said he saw the tuition increase coming.
"It definitely is kind of a hit to the belt, it isn't something that you think about a lot until you get that bill and then it's time to pay," Calhoon said. "That definitely can be a barrier for some people."
Despite these students frustrations, Basi says there are many resources for students who may struggle with finances.
"Even with the increase, Mizzou remains among the lowest, in terms of tuition, amongst flagship Universities in the country," Basi said.
While the current law would allow the university to raise tuition as high as 9%, Basi said they only asked for what they needed, which was 5%.
Students can expect to see these increases in the fall.