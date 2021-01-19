COLUMBIA – As the second semester begins and students return to MU after break, businesses hope to see more customers after nearly a month of a quiet town.
Businesses on campus usually see a large decrease in customers during the time between semesters.
Executive Director of downtown CID, Nickie Davis said January is one of the hardest months of the year for businesses.
As students return, businesses are expecting to return to normal.
“We have three major colleges that border our downtown," Davis said. "That is incredibly rare and makes Columbia and the district part of who we are, so with the students coming back I think it will definitely have, ideally, a positive effect on our businesses”
Shortly after students returned to campus last semester the city saw a large spike in COVID-19 cases.
Davis reassures this semester will be different.
After almost a year of dealing with COVID, Davis says that businesses are well prepared to remain open while keeping customers safe and following all protocols.
Davis encourages students and all citizens to support local small businesses as much as possible.