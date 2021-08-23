COLUMBIA - The 2021-22 school year at the University of Missouri kicked off Monday for students, faculty and staff.
With the return of in-person classes for most students, a topic that has come up among students is the mixed messaging of mask requirements at the university.
MU announced back on Aug. 2 that it would reinstitute its mask requirements for the start of 2021 fall semester. The university states on their website that “all students, faculty, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask in classrooms, as well as meeting spaces where social distancing is not possible.”
“Part of our decision to institute a mask mandate also relates to the surge we saw last fall when all the students came back to campus,” MU spokeswoman Stephanie Fleming said in an interview with St. Louis station FOX 2 News. “We have plans for a lot more face-to-face instruction which again was a factor in our decision to introduce the masks requirement to our classrooms.”
This mask mandate is only a requirement in classrooms. While at other buildings on campus such as dormitories, dining halls and the MU Student Center, there are signs at each door saying that masks are only required if the person is unvaccinated.
As KOMU 8 has reported, masks can be enforced if staff and faculty decide to do so at buildings across campus, but MU will not have people walking around campus to remind students and other people to wear masks.
MU will also only enforce mask policies if incidents are reported to the university.
“If fully vaccinated, you do not have to wear a mask when you are in your residence hall or visiting another residence hall,” Tyler Page, the director of Residential Life at MU, said in an email sent out to residential life students on Aug. 10.
Some students are having mixed reactions about wearing a mask in classrooms, but not wearing it in other buildings on campus.
"It's kind of a double standard," Nick Randazzo, a sophomore who is an accounting major, said. "If you're vaccinated and wearing no mask (at the Student Center), what's the point off going to another area wearing no mask?"
Adam Rosen, a sophomore who is a journalism major, echoed the same sentiment.
"My thought is that if you require it, you can't require it at one place," Rosen said. "If your requiring it in classes, there's no point in not requiring it somewhere else. There's no point in requiring it in just one place."
Many schools have enforced a vaccine mandate for everyone, including schools in Missouri like Washington University in St. Louis and Saint Louis University. The University of Virginia has become most infamous for its vaccine mandate, or rather, kicking out over 200 students who didn’t meet the vaccination mandate at the university.
MU has not instituted a vaccine mandate at the school but has instead encouraged students and employees to get the vaccines and log their vaccination status, so they can be automatically drawn into an incentive program. Prizes include up to $5,000 in scholarship money for five students and dinners with MU head coaches like Eliah Drinkwitz and Cuonzo Martin.
MU will review the temporary mask mandate by Sept. 15.