MU students share safety concerns after multiple shootings downtown

COLUMBIA – Some University of Missouri students have concerns about their safety on and near campus following multiple shootings downtown this fall.

An MU Alert was sent to students early Sunday morning to notify them about the deadly police-involved shooting outside of Vibez lounge.

There was a shooting outside of Silverball on Oct. 10 and a shots fired incident outside of Gold Bar on Nov. 6. MU Alerts were not sent in response to these situations.

In a press release Sunday, MU Police announced it will work with the Columbia Police Department to "discuss solutions after a series of gun-related incidents in the downtown area."

MUPD said it will develop new protocol for sending MU Alerts in the future and look into installing more lights and cameras downtown.

Luis Flores, a graduate student at MU, said his biggest fear of being involved in a violent situation downtown is the fact that he uses a wheelchair.

"Everybody has that joke of like say, you’re chased by a bear. You only have to run faster than the guy next to you," Flores said. "Well I’m the guy next to you."

Flores said he wants to get more MU Alerts in the future.

“It’s better to have more than to be missing anything," Flores said. “If it doesn’t affect me, I’ll just ignore it. If it does, I’ll heed the warning.”

MU spokesperson Christian Basi said the university has criteria it follows to determine when it's appropriate to send out an alert.

"When we send out an alert, we are looking for 'Is this a threat to campus?'" Basi said. "'Is this something that is still ongoing and has the potential to harm individuals?'"

Basi said MU Alerts weren't sent in response to the shootings outside of Silverball and Gold Bar because CPD had already handled the situation.

"By the time we're able to communicate with the responding officers, many minutes have passed," Basi said. "At that point in time, it does not become feasible, nor responsible for us to put something out like that."

MU senior Taran Canady said he would like to see more timeliness and consistency with getting alerted.

“That means I know that somebody is consciously looking at my whereabouts and making sure that everybody on campus and everybody involved off campus, either east, west or south side of town is taken care of," Canady said.

Basi said the university must carefully choose which situations to alert students about.

"If we start sending out alert after alert, after alert, how many people will eventually not pay attention to them at all?" Basi explained.

Basi said the MU Alert system isn't meant to constantly notify students of all incidents close to campus.

"An MU Alert is designed as a critical emergency alert to allow people to make a decision immediately about their safety. It is not necessarily a news distribution system," Basi said.