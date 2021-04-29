COLUMBIA - Some University of Missouri students are planning to gather at Jesse Hall again Thursday afternoon in a second protest against changes to the university's Department of Social Justice centers.
The protest, announced and planned by student-led organization Mizzou 600, was rescheduled to Thursday afternoon after being postponed on Wednesday due to inclement weather.
Hello all, we have been closely tracking the weather conditions tomorrow and have been trying to see if it would change. Unfortunately, there will be thunderstorms and that poses a safety issue. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/rmzL8UNWp6— Mizzou 600 (@600Mizzou) April 28, 2021
The first student protest against the department overhaul was held on April 19, just a few days after faculty in the centers were told that as of July 1, their positions will no longer exist.
Last Thursday, MU Chancellor and UM System President Mun Choi spoke out for the first time regarding the "restructuring" and suggested that students who are unhappy with the changes should meet with Vice Chancellor for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Maurice Gipson to express their concerns.
"I would like to ask the students who were demonstrating outside on Monday, as well as students that are planning for demonstrations to first come and meet with, with Vice Chancellor Gipson," Choi told KOMU 8.
One student who participated in the first protest said she relies on the Women's Center and the LGBTQ Center in order to feel supported in the campus community.
"The coordinators at the LGBTQ Center and the Women's Center have different roles," MU junior Tricia Denn said. "I think that isn't understood and I think that the restructuring, eliminating those identity based coordinators would be ultimately harmful."
Den is unable to participate in the second protest because of classes, but she said some of her friends are planning to protest on Thursday and did reach out to Vice Chancellor Gipson, but heard no reply.
"I have friends who sent emails, I'm, not sure if they all heard back," Denn said. "But also sometimes with the university, especially with such a large university, it's sometimes hard to know who to direct emails to."
The first demonstration began at Jesse Hall then moved to Lowry Mall, with over 100 students participating. According to tweets from Mizzou 600, Thursday's protests will likely be conducted the same. It is expected to begin at 3:30 p.m.