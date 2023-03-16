COLUMBIA - The MU campus community enthusiastically witnessed the moment the Missouri men’s basketball team defeated the Utah State Aggies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday afternoon.
While the Tigers faced Utah State, fans, students, faculty and staff sent their warm vibes and positive thoughts from MU's campus, all the way to the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
This was MU’s first March Madness attendance in two years. And since the Tigers haven’t won a game at the tournament since 2010, Michael Corcoran, a MU freshman, was pleased with Thursday’s big win and foresees more wins along the way.
The young men he shared a table with were clapping and screaming intensively all the way through, joining Mort’s crowded screening room at the MU Student Center.
Tigers fans were rooting for a sure victory, wore black and gold and marched to Mort's with their classmates and friends.
Some arrived as early as 11 a.m., like Jason Hall, another MU freshman. He said he went to Mort’s early to make sure he would find an empty table, anticipating the crowds to come.
From the beginning, he was certain about the win. As a big basketball fan, Hall felt like Mort's was the place to watch March Madness’s inaugural game, and having Missouri starting it, was like “the cherry on top of the cake."
“It’s great, and the energy here is awesome, and seeing your team win is just always a great feeling” Hall said.
Before the game, Katie Athey, a senior journalism and political science student, said she’s a declared Missouri fan and couldn’t miss this game.
She felt lucky her professor dismissed her class for students to watch MU’s hoops performance at the Student Center with her friends.
Multiple students, even without dismissal, or notifying their professors, decided to skip class to go root for the Tigers.
Head coach Dennis Gates said they were ready, and on Thursday, the guys delivered it. Now the campus community in general seems to have even higher expectations for the upcoming game Saturday, some fans even said the next opponent “better watch out.”
The Tigers will face No. 15 Princeton Saturday.