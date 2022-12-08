COLUMBIA - Students on MU's campus are enraged over recent acts of racism from another student on social media.
A screenshot of a Snapchat post began circulating on social media on Wednesday that shows a student's face with the words, "If they would have killed 4 more n****** we would have had the whole week off" written on it.
Some students have taken issue not only with this post, but also other posts on her Instagram similar to it.
On Thursday afternoon, the university released a brief statement regarding the circulating post.
"University of Missouri officials have been alerted to reports of a racist post by an MU student. The information was referred to the MU Office of Institutional Equity," it said.
The statement also included a quote from UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi.
“This language is reprehensible, and we condemn any language and actions that are racist, discriminatory and hateful to our community,” Choi said.
The statement ended by noting that "the university will take appropriate action" following the review.
University spokesperson Christian Basi also spoke on the incident. He said incidents like this can often be avoided by a simple conversation between peers.
"We're in a much better place, even if we leave disagreeing with each other, we're in a much better place than we are if we are disrespectful towards each other and use language that is racist and discriminatory and the university will not stand for that," Basi said.
Some students say they have waited too long to see action from the university.
“It's not the first time,” MU junior Shayla Blissett said. “I got here in 2020. And it's not the first time we're about to be in 2023, and it just keeps happening.”
Blissett, like many of her Black peers, said she feels like they have seen this type of response before.
“Iit's the little things that build up over time,” Blissett said. And they only feel emboldened to do this, because the university won’t do anything about it.”
That’s why sophomore Kaylyn Walker took to social media to voice her concerns. In a viral tweet from Wednesday, Walker spoke out about her concerns.
“It was getting a lot more momentum than I expected,” Walker said. “You know, it's reaching from border to border, from coast to coast. And I've gotten, you know, messages from numerous people thanking me and the Mizzou community for speaking out because this isn't just a Mizzou issue.”
While students do not have as much administrative power, Walker said social media is an extremely powerful tool for activism.
“This one was very easy to kind of speak up against, since we had the proof,” Walker said. "[Her] Instagram and everything, so that kind of gave me the momentum.”
Other student leaders, along with Blissett and Walker, within the Black Mizzou community said they are now working on putting up flyers across campus, as well as rallying together to address the university in the future.