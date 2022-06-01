COLUMBIA - A new study conducted by the University of Missouri’s Interdisciplinary Center for Food Security found 70% of households that use food pantries in Missouri last year experienced food insecurity.
Feeding Missouri, a coalition of six Missouri food banks, reached out to Senior Project Coordinator Bill McKelvey and his team to start the study to have a better understanding of hunger in Missouri and how agencies and food banks are meeting this need.
This study was planned back in 2020, but due to the pandemic, it got pushed back to 2021. Researchers surveyed 344 food pantry directors and 3,377 food pantry clients, according to a news release.
“It [the study] kind of had this dual purpose and focus on understanding what’s going on with the people who are using the food pantries and what is going on with the people and the organizations themselves who are providing this food assistance," McKelvey said.
The study found that 46% of food pantry clients had to choose between paying for food or utilities last year, while 38% had to decide between paying for food or medicine/medicinal care. The study said 34% had to choose between purchasing food or paying for housing.
To cope with their circumstances, 61% of those who used the food pantries purchased least expensive food, 44% ate food past its expiration date and 42% purchased food in damaged packages.
Moving forward, McKelvey and his team want to see action toward reducing food insecurity in Missouri and beyond.
McKelvey said action can take place by working together to raise money for a local food pantry or regional food banks.
"But it can also expand beyond that, thinking about policy and what types of policy can be introduced or passed, whether it's the local, state or national level that will help to reduce the need," McKelvey said.
The study will be used at all different levels to address the needs of food insecurity to families and individuals, including at local food banks.
“The important thing about research like this is that it gives us this snapshot in time and provides an opportunity to truly understand the circumstances and conditions that families are dealing with,” McKelvey said.
The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is going to use the data to help address the needs of who they serve.
“Data from the study will help us as we work to meet our neighbors where they are and find the most effective ways to improve food security in our region,” President and CEO of the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri Lindsay Lopez said.
To read the full results of the study, click here.