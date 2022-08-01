COLUMBIA - A new MU study links changes in gut bacteria to prenatal opioid exposure.
Opioids impact the gut microbiome, which is a collection of bacteria that naturally live inside the gut of a fetus.
Oxycodone is a commonly abused opioid that is prescribed to treat pain. Many pregnant women are prescribed this drug during pregnancy.
Cheryl Rosenfeld is a professor at the MU College of Veterinary Medicine. She said women may not fully understand the long-term impact that taking oxycodone can have on their children.
"The opioid crisis is the number one non-infectious public health disease facing our country today," Rosenfeld said. “I understand because they are in pain and they want to relieve it, but unfortunately the long-term effects have not been considered enough. This is becoming a huge problem.”
In collaboration with Rosenfeld, MU School of Medicine assistant professor Trupti Joshi also took part in this study. Joshi was a clinical doctor in India, where she occasionally assisted with pregnancies.
"I think it’s really important,” Joshi said. “These children can have the best chance of growing into really great adults. That is the key to why we are addressing this.”
According to Rosenfeld, it would take 20 to 30 years to do this study on humans. However, mice are considered adults by six to eight weeks. The gut microbiome of mice resembles that of humans, rendering the animal a serviceable research model.
In their study, Rosenfeld and Joshi compared the gut microbiomes of adult mice who were exposed to oxycodone as a fetus with those of mice who were not.
They collected fecal matter from both groups of mice at 120 days of age.
Significant bacterial disruptions were identified in the group exposed to oxycodone in utero. These disruptions were linked with changes in metabolic pathways, thus impacting metabolism and potentially both neurological and behavioral health long-term.
The research is personal for Rosenfeld. Her niece was in utero when her sister-in-law was prescribed Quaaludes to relieve anxiety during pregnancy. Her niece was born and spent childhood with a clean bill of health. However, she developed respiratory issues, neurological issues and behavioral abnormalities while she was a teenager, and is currently living in a nursing home.
"It’s very sad," Rosenfeld said. “She has been stripped of her right to contribute meaningfully to society. She never had any say in this. Had my sister-in-law known about this, I’m sure she would have thought twice before taking the Quaaludes prescribed to her.”
Rosenfeld and Joshi have spoken to medical personnel, with hopes that pregnant women can find an alternative for oxycodone that does not have any potential long-term health effects.
“Long-term effects of developmental exposure to oxycodone on gut microbiota and relationship to adult behaviors and metabolism” was recently published in the American Society for Microbiology.