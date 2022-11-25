COLUMBIA - MU researchers were given a three-year, $1 million grant to determine if texting can help reduce avoidable nursing homes hospitalizations.
This would require nursing home staff to use a HIPAA-compliant texting platform called Mediprocity, which is free of charge and accessible through an app or web browser.
Essentially, Mediprocity is used to connect facilities, pharmacies and doctors together with HIPAA-secure texting to share information more quickly, according to Alice Hoette, director of marketing for Mediprocity.
"We do secure online forms, as well so that people can fill out information, if like families aren't in the same state or if we need to share a form that has PHI, private health information, on it, Mediprocity lets them do that too," Hoette said.
Some nursing homes are still reliant on older technology, like fax machines. Kimberly Powell, the grant's principal investigator and assistant professor at the MU Sinclair School of Nursing, called Mediprocity "innovative."
"A lot of the time, communication [in nursing homes] is still reliant on things like fax machines, or just regular phones calls where you can only have communication between two people," Powell said. "Versus as a text message, you can add multiple people to the thread, and it seems to be a much more efficient way of communication."
Roystan Pais, executive director at The Bluffs nursing home in Columbia, said the program can save a lot of time for health care professionals.
"So a lot of times our nurses waste their time emailing, faxing the physicians and waiting for the response," Pais said. "That is a missed opportunity for a missed window when they hear back from the physicians to place an early intervention."
Pais says that a lot of nursing homes are struggling with staffing challenges and constant turnovers.
"Having a Mediprocity program and their ability to quickly attach to positions will increase that and help that shortage and the training of the nurses," Pais said. "Second thing is that there's not always a physician present in the nursing homes."
According to Powell, as many as 60% of cases where nursing home residents are hospitalized, could have been avoided and safely managed at the nursing home.
"That 60% translates into about $2.6 billion annually and cost to Medicare," Powell said. "So the idea is, if we could reduce the number of avoidable transfers, safely treat that patient in the nursing home, then perhaps we can, you know, incur some cost savings to Medicare."
Additionally, the messaging system can help reduce an immense amount of stress the patient undergoes in the transferring process.
"My number one priority is improving outcomes for older adults who live in nursing homes," Powell said. "This is a vulnerable population who is often overlooked when it comes to resources and funding. So anything that we can do to improve the quality of care at these institutions, is going to be kind of, you know, what our goal is."
Patients diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or related dementia are being looked at specifically since those people in particular have even more challenges related to communication.
As the principal investigator, Powell will be responsible for day-to-day operations and then making sure that researchers are making progress toward the goals of the project.
The study will look into the effectiveness of the texting platform used in a previous study by nursing home staff in 16 Missouri facilities. It's is part of the Missouri Quality Improvement Initiative, a $35-million program funded by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.
"In this new grant that has been funded by National Institutes of Health, we are using data that was collected in that project," Powell said. "We are actually uniquely positioned at MU to do this work, which means no one else really could do it. So that's really exciting opportunity for us in many ways."
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, billions of dollars are spent yearly transferring residents from nursing homes to hospitals. The research team will examine how texting can be used by nursing home staff to improve quality care.
Other benefits, according to the research and Mediprocity teams, include:
- Speed up decision-making
- Prevent the decline of residents' health that lead to costly/traumatic hospital transfer
- Allow residents to be safely cared for in the nursing home
- Help nursing homes across the country adopt similar technology for improvement in quality care
- More efficient communication
Researchers will determine which implementations went well and what can be improved upon to help transform nursing homes nationwide.
"One of the things that we hope to achieve at the end of the project period is to help inform them [Mediprocity], and the development of their application. So we hope to be able to understand what kind of structure a text message should have to be most efficient in terms of sharing information among a disciplinary team," Powell said.
The team helping to conduct the study includes nurses, physicians, social workers, specialists, therapists and family members of nursing home residents.
"For the nurses in long-term care, it is still a big jump, they still use phone and fax. It's unbelievable in 2022 that is the leading form of communication. So our job at Mediprocity is to figure out how do we make it easy for the nurses because they're overwhelmed," Mason Rothert, CEO and co-founder of Mediprocity, said.