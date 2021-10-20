COLUMBIA − The University of Missouri and its Interfraternity Council (IFC) announced it has temporarily suspended all fraternity activities effective immediately.
Activities include social and university-sanctioned events.
The suspension comes after police responded to the Phi Gamma Delta, or FIJI, house in the early hours Wednesday for a report of a freshman who was unresponsive. The student was transported to University Hospital due to alcohol poisoning concerns.
Phi Gamma Delta has also been temporarily suspended by the university and its national organization.
MU Police and the Office of Student Accountability and Support are investigating to determine if any criminal statutes or university regulations were violated.
The university says IFC became aware of the situation and worked with university administration to halt all fraternity events.
“When we learned of what happened, the Interfraternity Council (IFC) Executive Board unanimously voted to support the decision to halt all fraternity activities,” Conner Sibley, president of IFC and an MU senior, said. “We stand in agreement with the actions being taken by the university as nothing is more important than the safety of the Mizzou community.”
Based on an initial investigation, several members of the fraternity are believed to have consumed "significant amounts of alcohol during a party at the fraternity."
MU says it will conduct a review of the Greek system, which will include a "thorough review of methods in place to ensure safety at fraternity events."
“We are extremely concerned about the events that were occurring at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity,” Bill Stackman, vice chancellor for Student Affairs, said. “There was agreement with IFC on the decision to stop all fraternity activities, and we will be completing a thorough review of the methods put in place to ensure safety at fraternity events. As part of the investigations, we will hold anyone accountable who is found to have willfully ignored or violated university regulations. Those individuals could also face criminal charges.”
MU says the safety of its community is its highest priority.
"We use all of our resources to investigate and hold accountable those responsible of violating university rules and laws," Stackman continued.