COLUMBIA - A task force is recommending that an educational sign be placed near a controversial statue of Thomas Jefferson on the University of Missouri campus.
The sign would explain Jefferson’s achievements, but also note that he owned slaves and supported policies that led to the removal of indigenous people from their lands. The proposal was announced in a report issued Friday by MU’s Task Force for Contextualization of the Thomas Jefferson Statue. It also outlines the exact wording that would be included on the commemorative plaque.
Missouri System President Mun Choi appointed the task force after Black organizations and students pushed to have the statue removed in the midst of racial injustice protests last summer. Previous coverage on our website goes into depth about the task force’s report and the statue’s controversial history on campus.
MU Professor Phillip Wood was one of sixteen individuals who was asked to be on the task force.
“Opinions of the committee, as noted in the report, were pretty varied,” he said. Many on the committee advocated for an explanatory plaque to place next to the statue, although there already is one. Wood said he wanted a more forceful statement of what the strengths and weaknesses were in the heritage of Jefferson.
“I think we are over focused on the physical nature of a statue and what you do or don’t do to that statue,” Wood said. “We need to think about what this memorial says to our students of color and our members of indigenous communities.”
Wood believes it is important to consider the community as a whole with situations like these, and not just see the statue as a hunk of metal.
“The university community is just as much part of this context as the physical facts of Jefferson and his life.”
University officials refused to have the statue removed. The task force’s recommendations have been sent to the Board of Curators for consideration