COLUMBIA - After a year of challenges, the theatre is finally performing for a live audience again.

MU's Larry D. Clark Summer Repertory Theatre will present "Madagascar" outdoors at the Traditions Plaza, starting Wednesday night.

"Liveness is so exciting," Dr. Heather Carver said.

Carver is the artistic director for the theatre department. She said the effort among team members is completely new.

"We've worked so hard preparing for that moment," Carver said. "In that moment the audience arrives at the heart of MU's campus, and we get to see our work play out."

Carver said people are excited to get out and enjoy theatre.

According to Director Dr. Joy Powell, opening night is sold out.

"We are making sure people are safely distanced," Carver said.

Carver said they will have groups sitting in pods, special blankets and a tier system for seating.

"Larry D. Clark Repertory Theater hasn't done an outdoor performance since the 1950s," Carver said. "But this is not the directors first outdoor show."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Dr. Powell has directed, produced or choreographed over 50 musicals and plays during her time as a professor. She said this year is very special.

"We get to be outside and we get to be in Traditions Plaza, which is such an important area and location on campus," Powell said. "We really feel like we are right inside of that legacy of excellence and being apart of the campus community."

Powell and some cast members said they are very excited for a live audience. The cast is made up of ten students.

Raynesha Green plays Gloria, the hip hip Hippo in Madagascar.

Green said she is looking forward to performing live.

"I'm excited to see people's faces, hear their laughs and stuff," Green said.

Another cast member, Anthony Blatter, had the same reaction.

"Without an audience, it is very hard to do live theater," Green said. "I'm excited to just hear the audience participate."

Performances go until July 3. Tickets for any of the performances can be purchased on their website.