COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri will cut down 15 pin oak trees on Francis Quadrangle this summer. The trees will be replaced with 24 white oak trees.
The pin oaks are rotting from the inside out, a university spokesperson told KOMU 8. They will be cut down from May 18 through June 3.
BREAKING: Mizzou just announced all 15 pin oak trees on the quad will be cut down. A university spokesperson tells me the trees are rotting from the inside out. @KOMUnews (photo from 2019) pic.twitter.com/FCECtZqfQ1— Sean MacKinnon (@SeanMacKinnonTV) May 9, 2022
The rotting trees will be replaced by 24 white oak trees, which will also be planted this summer. The white oaks are expected to live for 200 years, the university spokesperson said.
Experts from the Mizzou Botanic Garden and arborists from outside MU's campus have been working on a plan to replace the aging pin oak trees for the past four years, aiming to "maintain the historic look of the Quad."
The white oaks were donated by Wayne Lovelace and his daughter, Kim Lovelace-Hainsfurther, in 2019. The donors are both alumni of MU's College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. The trees grew at MU’s South Farm until they were ready to be permanently planted, according to a news release.
This story is developing and will be updated.