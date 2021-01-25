COLUMBIA- The University of Missouri will host former Ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young as a keynote speaker to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Young served as UN Ambassador from 1977 to 1979, but his career spans far beyond politics.
In his early life, Young served as Executive Director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference where he maintained a relationship with King Jr.
Young participated in several Civil Rights campaigns, including Birmingham, St. Augustine, Selma and Atlanta, throughout the 1960s.
Young said there were many differences back then from today's campaigns, while reflecting on his work.
"Not a single thing that we did was planned. We responded to crises, and we responded to crises in an organized way, we didn't just get up and march. We didn't have smartphones or any social media back then," Young said.
The use of phones and social media poses a major concern for Young, especially amongst college students.
"The university becoming a community is one of the things that we really have to figure out how to work on. The movements on the campus tend to do that a little bit, but most of the colleges I've visited, people don't know their neighbors," Young said.
Young said he feels the overuse of technology provides a social danger to communities.
"People are always on the computer. Everybody's always talking to somebody that they can't see, and there are people all around them that they don't know. That is something that is very dangerous to me because human beings need to live in a community. Community helped a lot of the Civil Rights campaigns organize against inequality," Young said.
After his activist years, Young served as a congressman, mayor, and United Nations Ambassador, enacting change through political work, in both the United States and around the world.
Young will speak virtually Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. as a part of MU's "Infinite Hope: The Power and Possibilities of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Vision."
Information on the event can be found on the University of Missouri events website, and links to the event can be found on the University of Missouri's Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity page.