MU to honor more than 6,000 students this weekend at commencement ceremonies

COLUMBIA − MU will honor 6,019 students with 6,652 degrees this weekend at its spring commencement ceremonies. The university will also award Kristy L. Weber, a renowned orthopedic surgeon, and Ed Rapp, a highly accomplished business leader and philanthropist, with honorary degrees.
“We couldn’t be more proud of our graduates, who have worked hard to reach this important milestone and are now ready for their life’s journey,” UM System President Mun Choi said. “We know that they will contribute as productive citizens and make important contributions to Missouri, the nation and beyond.”
The ceremonies will take place Friday through Sunday. Find a full order of ceremonies at the end of this article.
Of the 6,652 degrees MU is awarding, 4,815 of them will be bachelor’s degrees, 1,137 will be master’s degrees and 272 will be doctorate degrees. MU will also award 102 law degrees, 44 education specialist degrees, 116 veterinary medicine degrees, 107 medical degrees and 59 professional degrees, according to a news release. Some students will receive more than one degree.
Students from the graduating class come from 50 states and 47 countries, according to the news release. There are more than 900 online students in the class of 2023.
Weber, who is among the most accomplished orthopedic surgeons in the world and specializes in the treatment of children and adults with benign and malignant bone and soft tissue tumors as well as metastatic bone disease, will receive her honorary degree at the School of Medicine ceremony.
Rapp, who worked for more than 37 years at Caterpillar Inc., where he was named group president and chief financial officer before he retired in 2015, will receive his honorary degree at the College of Business ceremony.
Order of ceremonies
Friday, May 12
- Graduate School – Master's and education specialist degrees
- 1 p.m. | Mizzou Arena
- Honors College
- 2 p.m. | Jesse Auditorium
- Graduate School – Doctoral degrees
- 4 p.m. | Mizzou Arena
- Sinclair School of Nursing
- 6 p.m. | Jesse Auditorium
- Robert J. Trulaske College of Business
- 7 p.m. | Mizzou Arena
- Speaker: Ed Rapp, retired executive from Caterpillar Inc. and Honorary Degree recipient
Saturday, May 13
- College of Arts & Science
- Ceremony 1 - 8:30 a.m. | Mizzou Arena
- Ceremony 2 - Noon | Mizzou Arena
- School of Medicine
- 11 a.m. | Jesse Auditorium
- Speaker: Ben “Doc” Schmidt, a gastroenterologist based in St. Louis.
- School of Law
- 2:30 p.m. | Jesse Auditorium
- Speaker: W. Brent Powell, judge with the Missouri Supreme Court and Mizzou Law alum
- School of Health Professions
- 3:30 p.m. | Mizzou Arena
- Speaker: Vivek H. Murthy, the 21st Surgeon General of the United States
- College of Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources
- 6:30 p.m. | Mizzou Arena
Sunday, May 14
- Missouri School of Journalism
- 9 a.m. | Mizzou Arena
- Speaker: Nikhil “Nik” Deogun, CEO of the Americas/U.S. senior partner for Brunswick Group, an international communications advisory firm, and former managing editor of CNBC
- College of Engineering
- Noon | Mizzou Arena
- College of Veterinary Medicine
- 1 p.m. | Jesse Auditorium
- Speaker: Ashley Bourgeois, veterinarian, board-certified veterinary dermatologist, podcaster and alum of MU College of Veterinary Medicine
- College of Education & Human Development
- 3 p.m. | Mizzou Arena
ROTC Commissioning of Officers
Air Force ROTC
- Saturday, May 13
- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Busch Auditorium, Cornell Hall
Army ROTC
- Sunday, May 14
- 10-11 a.m. | Francis Quadrangle
- Speaker: Col. Darrell L. Green, class of ’92 and 2022 member of the MU Army ROTC Hall of Fame
Naval/Marine ROTC
- Sunday, May 14
- 9-10 a.m. | Traditions Plaza