COLUMBIA — MU's College of Veterinary Medicine will host a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for the $30 million renovation and expansion of its laboratory.
The renovations will add 34,200 square feet to the Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (VMDL), according to a press release. The VMDL performs diagnostic tests for early detection of foreign and emerging animal diseases in Missouri's animals, from companion animals to wildlife.
New features will include separate laboratory areas for diseased materials, space for client consultation, after-hours sample drop-off options and ADA accessible entrances.
UM System President Mun Choi, MU College of Veterinary Medicine Dean Carolyn Henry and Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) are among the speakers at the ceremony, which will be held at the VMDL at 1 p.m. on Friday.