COLUMBIA — MU Student Health and Well-Being will host several free monkeypox vaccine clinics.
From 3 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 9, Dec. 7, Jan. 25 and Feb. 22, MU will provide vaccinations with no appointments necessary.
The clinics are sponsored by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services. They will be held at the Wellness Resource Center, room G202 in the MU Student Center.
The series of vaccines require two shots with four weeks in between doses.
Additional vaccination clinics as well as eligibility information for monkeypox vaccination are available at Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.