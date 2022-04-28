COLUMBIA — MU is hosting the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) State Music Festival for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 8,000 high school musicians will perform at four different locations throughout the next three days, while various MU bands are holding concerts around the campus.
"Theses students come from all over the state of Missouri," Julia Gaines, director of the MU School of Music, said. "We have them from almost every county. They've already performed at their regional competition, so they had to get a certain rating to be invited to compete at state."
Students participating in the festival earned "exemplary" grades at regional competitions earlier this year to advance to individual and small group performance slots at MU.
Gaines said with exception to one or two years, the festival has always been held in Columbia, including her 26 years as a faculty member at MU. Eight of those 26 years have been as the Director of the School of Music.
"Columbia's attractive because we're the center, obviously, so it makes it really easy on families to come and school buses to come," Gaines said.
In addition to the high school competition, the MU Choral Union will perform alongside the Columbia Civic Orchestra on Thursday, April 28 at Jesse Auditorium.
On Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m., the Lebanon High School Wind Ensemble joins the MU Wind Ensemble for a concert at the Missouri Theater.
The University Philharmonic Orchestra will play at the Missouri Theater on Saturday, April 30 at 7 p.m. More information for those concerts can be found here.
"We are very busy this week," Gaines said. "We always try and make it a really well-rounded experience for anyone that wants to come and visit the campus this week, to compete, but also to see some concerts."
She also said she anticipates local shops and restaurants will see a rise in business throughout the weekend.
"It brings thousands and thousands of dollars to our Columbia community, downtown predominantly, but there are definitely people that stay in the hotels," Gaines said. "When work to host this festival, we work with the [Columbia] Convention and Visitors Bureau to make sure it's a great experience for those coming in, so just like any statewide event would be, it's always a good thing for something to be hosted in Columbia."
On-campus festivities began Wednesday during the setup process at Lowry Mall, the central point of the four student performance locations. The Mizzou Jazz Concert Band performed at The Shack Wednesday night, while earlier in the afternoon, onlookers saw "Big Mo," the largest drum in the United States, out of its usual spot at Faurot Field.
Big Mo is tuned and ready to go for this weekend’s @MSHSAAOrg State Music Festival! The @KappaKappaPsi chapter at MU maintains and helps tune the largest drum in the U.S., which will be on Lowry Mall for people to hit for donations, weather permitting. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/r9uTWAji33— Nate Brenner (@NateBrenner4) April 27, 2022
"As part of the experience for the students coming to the state festival, we like to give them a nice atmosphere on Lowry Mall, and one of those things that we started in 2018 or 2019 was to bring Big Mo to the Mall and allow students to hit it for a fundraising donation. So this year, we're going to do the same thing," Gaines said.
Gaines helped tune the nine-foot drum Wednesday, needing ladders and two other people to tighten its 32 lugs to increase its pitch. Two music organizations, the Kappa Kappa Psi fraternity and the Tau Beta Sigma sorority, care for the drum during its offseason.
"It's a bit difficult," Gaines said. "The drum's been in storage since football season, so now this is an opportunity for us to show people the drum, tune it up, get it ready and, pending when the weather releases... the drum will be available for people to come by and hit."
Gaines noted that the festival provides the School of Music with an opportunity to give prospective students a feel for the campus.
"Everybody knows that getting a student on campus is the number one step in getting them to come to Mizzou," Gaines said. "So, any time we can get a high school student on campus, we're already a step ahead in trying to get them here as a future Tiger, so having 8,000 students on campus over the next three days, high school students, is great for our campus."
Daily performance times are posted on the glass wall of the Fine Arts building on Lowry Mall, and a full list of ratings from the state festival can be found here.