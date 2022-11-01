COLUMBIA — Occupational therapy students in the MU School of Health Professions will be helping older adults ensure their vehicles are still a good fit for them to increase safety while driving.
MU, in partnership with CarFit, will provide a free assessment and adjustment to ensure older drivers have adequate space from the steering wheel, properly adjusted seat height, optimally aligned mirrors and proper seat belt use.
The event will be held Thursday, Nov. 3 in the Columbia Mall parking lot at 2300 Bernadette Drive, from 9 to 11 a.m.
The service will be free through the partnership with CarFit, an educational program was developed by AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association.