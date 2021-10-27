COLUMBIA − In an email to chapter presidents and advisors, MU's Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life announced all fraternity chapters can resume activities at noon at Friday.
KOMU 8 confirmed with multiple fraternity and sorority chapter presidents they received the email Wednesday afternoon but were told not to comment any further. MU spokesperson Christian Basi told a KOMU 8 reporter he could not "confirm it is accurate nor correct."
All chapter activities, including new member education and social functions, may resume at that time.
The temporary suspension on fraternity activities came last Wednesday, Oct. 20, after a freshman member of Phi Gamma Delta was hospitalized with suspected alcohol poisoning. The student is still listed in critical condition at University Hospital, as of Wednesday.
The email said going forward, the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life expects all chapters to continue to work with the office. It also said it is reviewing the accreditation program, strengthening alcohol awareness education and working with the RSVP Center to facilitate programming about health interactions and consent.
Two investigations into Phi Gamma Delta, commonly known as "Fiji," are ongoing. The first investigation is with campus police, MUPD, for criminal charges. The second comes from the university and the Office of Student Accountability for conduct code violations from members of the chapter.
On Friday, MU said it was moving to remove Phi Gamma Delta as a recognized student organization following the finding of multiple violations of the university's conduct regulation. Phi Gamma Delta has five business days to reject the informal disposition - which would be Friday. It remains on temporary suspension until then.
Despite suspension, some fraternities were able to continue with their scheduled events last weekend. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Basi said the university approved some formals because "the fraternities have clean records and agreed to add extra safety measures."
This story is developing and will be updated.