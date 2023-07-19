COLUMBIA — Following a months-long review of operations, financial health and staffing, MU officials have decided to remove the university’s printing services operation within the next calendar year.
Through the review, MU officials found that the current business model for printing services is not sustainable. Revenue declined by nearly 50% over the past 10 years, and operating costs, including costs of goods, are projected to increase in the future, according to a news release.
Key pieces of equipment need repairs and/or replacement at costs that MU believes would place more financial stress on the operation.
Staffing also continues to decrease. MU said in the past five years, the department lost nine full-time staff and has had difficulty filling vacant positions.
“It’s imperative that we constantly review our operations to ensure we are fulfilling our mission to serve the state in the best way possible,” Sarah Chinniah, vice chancellor for business operations and strategic initiatives, said. “After a thorough review, we had to make a hard decision to phase out one service line while, at the same time, look for ways to evolve operations in another area.”
Chinniah said printing services will continue to fulfil orders through the transition to external vendors.
The printing department is part of MU's Print and Mail Services. The mail department will not be affected by these changes, MU spokesperson Christian Basi told the Columbia Missourian.
Following a similar review of University Stores, officials decided to continue operating the stores, such as The Mizzou Store and Tiger Team Store, in-house. The news release noted that the stores have saved students more than $48 million in educational resources since 2014 by using affordable and open educational resources.