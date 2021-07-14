COLUMBIA — Over the next nine months MU's Missouri Agricultural Experiment Station (MOAES) will undergo a restructuring, including realigning the organization into four centers.
The move comes after a task force's year-long process that examined internal and external reviews and met with additional stakeholders. The task force then took the recommendations to UM President Mun Choi who approved the plan.
The restructuring plans specifies the following recommendations:
- Restructuring the centers and farms into four research hubs operated by the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and four Extension and Education centers operated by MU Extension
- Create a statewide AES Strategic Advisory Committee with representatives from each center's advisory committee and other CAFNR faculty and external partners
- Consolidate fiscal, human resources and other administrative functions
- Develop a comprehensive communication plan to reach younger farmers
“We are one statewide experiment station,” Shibu Jose, associate dean for research and director of the MOAES, said in the release. “The new structures will allow us to function cohesively as an experiment station with MU Extension, and will maintain the relevancy for Missouri agriculture far into the 21st century.”
The restructuring will better align with the statewide agricultural research centers and the strategic priorities of CAFNR and MU Extension, according to the press release.