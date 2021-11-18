COLUMBIA − The University of Missouri says it plans to shift to remote working and learning this winter during inclement weather events.
In an email to the campus community Wednesday, MU said faculty is expected to switch to remote learning if campus is physically closed or with limited in-person operations. Formatting of learning is up to the faculty member.
Employees will fall into four categories during an inclement weather event:
- Those who aren’t required to work on-site and will telework from home or another location.
- Those who cannot carry out their duties through telework and who are instructed that they are not required on-site to work will be compensated.
- Those who are required to telework and choose not to must take paid time off — either personal or vacation days.
- Those who are non-exempt (hourly) and are required to work on-site may be eligible to receive premium pay; those who are required to work on-site and choose not to will need to take paid time off — either personal or vacation days.
The university will stay open "whenever possible" for business and on-campus instruction.
Under severe weather conditions, MU officials could open campus late, close campus early or close buildings for an entire day. Employees and students should use best judgement on traveling to campus during these conditions.
MU said it will try to update the campus community by 6 a.m. on weather affected weekdays through an MU Alert and by posting information to its website and social media channels.