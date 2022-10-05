COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri will conduct its next regularly scheduled test of its emergency system Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The test will occur at 8:50 a.m. and will last approximately three minutes. During the test, text message alerts will be sent out to students, faculty and staff who have elected to receive warnings by text.
A mass alert email will also be sent to all university accounts, and desktop notifications will appear on all MU-owned computer screens. ALERTUS beacons will sound an alert and flash for three minutes, which are located in lecture halls, common areas and hallways of MU residence halls and most classroom buildings and student unions.
If you do not receive a text or email as part of this test, please contact MU's IT Help Desk at 573-882-5000.