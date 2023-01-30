COLUMBIA — Researchers at the University of Missouri are using a $2 million grant from the Department of Justice to help identify and avert threats students or others may make on school grounds involving potential harm to themselves or others.
According to a press release from the University, the project will partner with up to 26 rural school districts throughout Missouri, and will be fully implemented by Fall 2023.
The project will connect to the schools’ Wi-Fi servers to monitor online activity for threatening language or images.
“If a potential threat is captured through videos, text messages, emails or social media posts, the school would be alerted so potential assessments and interventions can happen to avoid anyone harming themselves or others,” said Keith Herman, the grant’s primary investigator and a Curators’ Distinguished Professor in the MU College of Education and Human Development.
For threats involving suicide, an evidence-based approach called the Columbia Protocol will provide a systematic way for the threat assessment teams to talk with individuals of interest to determine the level of risk and best practices for interventions to avoid self-harm.
The press release said that for potential threats to harm others, an evidence-based approach will be used, which involves the threat assessment team discussing step-by-step processes for how best to respond, including possible involvement from local law enforcement members.
"Rural Missouri school districts that they currently don’t have these threat assessment teams and systematic procedures in place. So we want to help implement these resources to support their schools and communities,” Herman said. “My overall goal is to create nurturing environments for students to thrive, and safety is at the foundation of a nurturing environment."