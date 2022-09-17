COLUMBIA — Today marked Missouri’s first tailgates of the 2022 football season.
Tailgaters filled MU’s campus this morning, many excited to see the game against Missouri and Abilene Christian.
Missouri fans remained faithful and positive, despite coming off a brutal loss at Kansas State last weekend.
“Hopefully, we can make a statement win, and get back on track. I got high hopes,” alumni Wil Strubberg said.
However, football is not all that fans are looking forward to.
"The tailgate action and hanging with friends is fun," MU parent Chris Herling said.
Missouri fans have been keeping tabs on Mizzou Athletics by the touch of their finger.
“I have to Mizzou Tigers app on my phone," said Abby O'Connor. "I always get notifications on every game, every update, scores, and who were playing.”
Abby Lane is a mother of a MU student who performs in Marching Mizzou. Her favorite part of attending games is watching the band perform.
“I wasn’t a huge football fan forever,” said Lane. but I’m getting more into it.”
The attendance for today’s game was 53,253. This figure is 5000 more than Missouri’s home opener this season.