COLUMBIA – University of Missouri officials welcomed 5,150 new first-year students to campus for the first day of fall classes on Monday, a 3% increase from last year. Total undergraduate enrollment was more than 23,000 students, with a total enrollment of 30,667 students, according to a news release.
In addition, MU says its student retention rate is at an all-time high.
“Our first-year retention rate of over 91% is an all-time best for Mizzou and is a direct result of the work of our students and the support they receive from our student success teams across the university,” Jim Spain, vice provost for undergraduate studies, said.
An increase in the school’s six-year graduation rate was demonstrated in the spring 2023 semester with 75%, the highest in the institution’s history, the release said.
According to university officials, 95.4% of graduates have a successful career outcome within six months of graduation.
Official enrollment figures will be finalized later in the semester.