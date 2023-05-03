COLUMBIA — MU will not renew its contract with The Rise on Ninth Street for next academic school year.
In 2019, MU announced partnerships with multiple private apartment complexes including The Rise on Ninth Street, Campus Lodge and U Centre on Turner to expand its student housing.
The university made the move because of high enrollment rates, and to accommodate the high number of students returning to residential living.
Christian Basi, MU spokesperson, said the contact will not be renewed because the university no longer needs it. He said the contract ends at the end of this spring semester.
"We originally had contracted with The Rise because we were in a position where we had more students coming to campus then we anticipated," Basi said. "We also were planning on more students, and this was right before COVID-19 hit, so obviously things have changed quite a bit."
He said contracts with Campus Lodge and U Centre on Turner also ended for the same reason.
MU is still predicting to have a very robust class coming in next school year, according to Basi.
"We're at a point where we don't need that currently, and obviously things can change," Basi said.
Apartment housing for older students, such as Tara Apartments, is still offered.
"It's typically used for graduate housing or for students that are 21 and older or for families," Basi said. "Typically we're going to give students first priority for that housing."
MU student Morgan Branson lived on campus one year and now lives in the Courtyard Apartments, an off-campus apartment complex. Because of rising rent rates, Branson is looking for a new spot to meet her accommodations.
"We're looking for something a little bit bigger. We have two dogs, so we're wanting them to have a nice large yard to play in," Branson said. "They're [Courtyard] also raising the price here. For the size of the apartment, the price that they're raising it to is pretty unreasonable."
Jack Roush, a realtor at Heartland Network, said there are a lot of ties between the residential sales market and the rental market.
"In the residential market, we have real low inventory and that has certainly trickled down into the rental market," Roush said.
Roush said because a lot of people are renting right now, there isn't a lot of rental space available which causes rent prices to increase. Due to high demand and low supply for rentable living spaces, Roush said it results in an increase in prices.
But the realtor does not expect rent prices to drop anytime soon.
"[There's] new inventory here in Columbia, we just can't build houses fast enough for the growing market," Roush said. "With interest rates kind of remaining pretty high, there's no telling what federal fund rates will do, but for the foreseeable future I think rent prices are going to stay pretty high."
Branson said she has already been denied from multiple rental property agencies.
"It's just been really difficult to find a place that has a backyard for the dogs and that will accept us for our credit history and rental history," she said.
She said she will continue to search for a property that meets her needs and fits within her budget.
"There are places out there," Branson said. "We just have to find them."
For more information on undergraduate living options, visit the university's website.