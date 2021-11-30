CALIFORNIA, Mo. - A three-vehicle crash on Monday night left a California man with serious injuries.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. on U.S. 50 at Business 50 East Junction.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Matthew Reed, 36, of California, was attempting to turn left and drove into the path of another vehicle.
In the crash, cargo from Reed's truck struck the front of a third car in the incident.
Paul Ransdell, 55 of California, was a passenger in the vehicle that Reed collided with. Ransdell was transported via ambulance to St. Mary's Hospital with serious injuries.
The vehicle that Ransdell was in sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene.
Reed's truck sustained moderate damage and the vehicle that was struck by the cargo sustained minor damage. Both were driven from the scene, according to MSHP records.