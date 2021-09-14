JEFFERSON CITY - Ten trophies won by Missouri's professional sports teams will be displayed together at the State Capitol Rotunda during the Bicentennial Inaugural Parade and Ball this weekend.
The trophies will be on display on Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. where people can come to view and take photos of the trophies together in one place.
The trophies on display include:
- Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl IV & LIV Trophies
- St. Louis Rams Super Bowl XXXIV Trophy
- Kansas City Royals World Series Trophies - 2015, 1985
- St. Louis Cardinals World Series Trophies (4 of 11 Titles) - 1967, 1982, 2006, 2011
- St. Louis Blues 2019 Stanley Cup Replica Trophy
"Never before have these trophies all been in one location at the same time, and it is not likely that they will be again," Parson said in a news release. "So, we hope Missourians from all across the state will join us in Jefferson City this coming Saturday for the Bicentennial Inaugural Parade and Ball to take advantage of this historic opportunity."
The Bicentennial Inaugural Parade is set to begin at 10 a.m., and the Bicentennial Inaugural Ball will begin at 5 p.m. People planning to attend are asked to RSVP.