COLUMBIA- UPDATE 1:45 p.m.: The crashes have been cleared and traffic has begun flowing through the area.
The crash has been cleared and traffic now flowing through the area.— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) December 28, 2020
ORIGINAL: Traffic is currently backed up due to multiple vehicle crashes on westbound Interstate 70 in Columbia, near mile marker 131.
Traffic is backed up near the St. Charles Road/Lake of the Woods Road exits. According to the KOMU 8 Traffic map, vehicles are traveling at about 20 mph.
One westbound lane is currently closed. Boone County Joint Commissions sent an alert about the crashes around 12:37 p.m.
BCJC: Motor Vehicle Collision 131 mile marker I70 westbound, near St Charles Exit, multiple collisions. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) December 28, 2020
MoDOT Central is encouraging drivers to find a different route if possible.
🚨🚨 I-70/COLUMBIA TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨🚨Traffic is currently backed up due to multiple vehicle crashes on westbound I-70 in Columbia near the St. Charles Road/Lake of the Woods Road Interchange. One lane is closed. Please use an alternate route or avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/cQ1e6PnHCf— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) December 28, 2020
