COLUMBIA- UPDATE 1:45 p.m.: The crashes have been cleared and traffic has begun flowing through the area.

ORIGINAL: Traffic is currently backed up due to multiple vehicle crashes on westbound Interstate 70 in Columbia, near mile marker 131.

Traffic is backed up near the St. Charles Road/Lake of the Woods Road exits. According to the KOMU 8 Traffic map, vehicles are traveling at about 20 mph. 

One westbound lane is currently closed. Boone County Joint Commissions sent an alert about the crashes around 12:37 p.m. 

MoDOT Central is encouraging drivers to find a different route if possible.

Use the KOMU 8 Weather & Traffic app for live updates, or head to KOMU.com/traffic

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED