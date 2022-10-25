COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Communications is reporting multiple downed power and communication lines across the county as it was hit with heavy winds just after 11:30 a.m.
BCJC urges drivers to use caution as the downed lines have created a traffic hazard, or to avoid the areas if possible.
Downed power lines:
- 600 block of Clinkscales Road
- West Old Plank Road and South Bethel Church Road
- 26 East Business Loop 70
- Primrose Drive and Garden Drive
Downed communication lines:
- South Route K and East Southbrook Court
- Tenth Street and Rogers Street
Downed tree:
- Westbound lanes of Highway UU and South Route O blocked
Columbia Water and Light reports one outage, affecting 48 people. Boone Electric Cooperative reports another outage, affecting about 45 customers.
