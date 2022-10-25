COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Communications is reporting multiple downed power and communication lines across the county as it was hit with heavy winds just after 11:30 a.m.

BCJC urges drivers to use caution as the downed lines have created a traffic hazard, or to avoid the areas if possible.

Downed power lines:

  • 600 block of Clinkscales Road
  • West Old Plank Road and South Bethel Church Road
  • 26 East Business Loop 70
  • Primrose Drive and Garden Drive

Downed communication lines:

  • South Route K and East Southbrook Court
  • Tenth Street and Rogers Street

Downed tree:

  • Westbound lanes of Highway UU and South Route O blocked

Columbia Water and Light reports one outage, affecting 48 people. Boone Electric Cooperative reports another outage, affecting about 45 customers. 

KOMU 8 will update this story as BCJC releases more information.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you