COLUMBIA — In a series of tweets sent out Saturday evening, Boone County Joint Communications said that multiple fires have been reported across the Columbia area. Surrounding roads were closed in order to contain and eliminate the fires, and are now back open to the public.

The first tweet said that there was a structure fire that created a traffic hazard near the intersection of W Route K and Azoros Dr.

The second tweet reported a large outside fire near Grey Oak Drive which has also creating a traffic hazard.

The most recent tweet reported that the intersection at Gray Oak Dr. and Grindstone Pkwy has been closed due to an outside fire. The Walmart on Grindstone Pkwy has been evacuated and employees were waiting outside in the parking lot. The road has since reopened.

At all of the instances mentioned, people were encouraged to avoid the area if possible or choose another route.

